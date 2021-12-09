Barbados gov’t plans universal income for all its citizen’s

It appears that the Barbados Government is moving ahead with a plan to provide Barbadians with a universal basic income, which may come in the form of a “citizen’s dividend”.

According to Barbados Today, Avinash Persaud, Special Envoy to the Prime Minister of Barbados on Investment and Financial Services, in a recent posting on Facebook, indicated that this was on the cards.

He suggested the “citizen’s dividend may be combined with the annual reverse tax credit to form some kind of universal basic income”.

A Universal Basic Income (UBI) is defined as a government programme in which every adult citizen receives a set amount of money regularly. The goals of a basic income system are to alleviate poverty and replace other need-based social programs that potentially require greater bureaucratic involvement.

“We are moving towards universal basic income across three fronts,” he said while commenting on the absence of a government representative on a panel discussion being hosted on the subject, the Barbados Today quoted Persaud as saying.

Persaud wrote: “Despite all the pressure from international agencies to ‘target’ we hold the line on universality. That’s why we restored free tertiary education for all. International studies have shown this is critical to social mobility and opportunity. The less well-off cannot take on the payments, risk and worry of getting heavily in debt to secure their future.

“It’s also why we created the new Business Interruption Benefit for self-employed National Insurance Scheme (NIS) members, giving them some basic income support for the first time even without them having a standard employment contract. The Government is reviewing all NIS benefits to make sure they are relevant to modern work and that all continue to view the NIS as their social security system and not just those in traditional employment.”

Persaud also spoke to the Government’s Sovereign Wealth Fund, which he said will own all of the Government’s assets and the administration will “make them work for all Barbadians”.

He said the assets “not needed for government operations” will not be sold but used to generate income or swapped for assets that can.

“The idea is that some of the income produced every year would be given back to all citizens over the age of 18, perhaps in the form of a citizen’s dividend.

