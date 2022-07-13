Barbados health officials investigating first possible Monkeypox case

There is an investigation underway into what may be the first case of Monkeypox in the Eastern Caribbean island of Barbados.

A Barbadian male presented with signs of lesions on his body on Tuesday, according to Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Kenneth George.

I am aware of the case and we are conducting all necessary tests. The appropriate samples have been taken,” he said. The patient has been isolated out of an abundance of caution since there is no travel history.”

A sample of the man’s blood was sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) in Trinidad for confirmation on Tuesday.

In the meantime, authorities are undertaking a “full” review of public health procedures due to concerns over Monkeypox spreading to the country’s tourism markets.