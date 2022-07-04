Barbados: Husband, Wife and two children found dead

Police have identified the bodies of four people found in a home in St. Phillip on the southeast coast of the island, during the early hours of Monday.

Police have named them as 49-year-old contractor Anthony Lovell, his wife, attorney-at-law Allison Lovell, 46, and their two children Alexander Lovell, 10, and Abriel Lovell, 12.

Media reports said that the bodies were found in one bedroom of their home following what neighbours said sounded like an explosion followed by a fire.

Acting police public relations officer, Inspector Stephen Griffith, said lawmen received a report of a fire at the residence around 3:30 am (local time).

“Just after 3.30 this morning, the police received a report of a fire …on arrival along with the Barbados Fire Service it was discovered that four bodies, the bodies of two adults and two children were in the home.

“Investigations are continuing into this matter and we will not give at this time the (names) of the deceased persons since we are trying to contact family members,” Griffith told reporters at the scene.

He said, “no one has given any indication as to the cause of this matter and we are seeking the public’s assistance and anyone who has information which can assist us to call the police hotline….or crime stoppers”.

Mottley saddened by death of family of four

Prime Minister Mia Mottley says the death of a family of four during the early hours of Monday morning “has really hurt my heart” and appealed to Barbadians “to hold up each other and to hold up for the trauma that we feel collectively as a people

“Early this morning in Suriname, I woke to the tragic news of the explosion and the loss of four lives – two young children 10- and 12 years old, and two adults. I really want to say that my heart literally goes out to the extended family and I’m sure that all Barbadians do and that we would want to keep the extended family in their prayers,” said Mottley, who is in Suriname attending the 43rd Caribbean Community (CARICOM) summit that ends on Tuesday.

In her statement, Prime Minister Mottley said the death of young people and young children at such a tender age in such a tragic way really, “is not something that we should ever become accustomed to.

“And to that extent, therefore, I think that all of us across the nation will feel some sense of trauma upon learning of the news this morning.”

Mottley said that the authorities are in the middle of their investigations and that she anticipates “that once that is done, we will have a fuller picture of what really transpired.

“But at this stage, I think all of us just need to hold up each other and to hold up for the trauma that we feel collectively as a people. But hold up the family, extended family in particular, who must be fully and truly traumatised at the loss of their family.

“And as I said, the thought of such young children and young people losing their lives in this tragedy has really hurt my heart.”