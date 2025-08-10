Barbados Enacts Communications Interception Law

The Barbados parliament today passed legislation for the interception of communications.

The legal framework will allow people’s private communications to be intercepted by law enforcement authorities.

Attorney General Dale Marshall introduced the Interception of Communications Bill, 2025, which includes five key pillars.

Mr. Marshall says there was broad consultation on the bill, and similar legislation already exists in several Caribbean countries, including Jamaica, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, St Lucia, St Kitts, and Grenada.

He adds that such warrants would be sought for investigations into matters of national security or the most serious offences.

Mr. Marshall notes that while the legislation may infringe on the rights of individuals, that infringement is permissible in support of or in pursuit of the greater good of the state.