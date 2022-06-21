Barbados: Minister suggests public-private partnership to create regional airline

Barbados Minister of Tourism and International Transport Senator Lisa Cummins proposes building a regional carrier based on the Singapore Airlines model and funding it through a public-private partnership.

A regional airline that can service all Caribbean destinations and then extend its services worldwide is needed, Cummins said on Monday.

Singapore Airlines began serving two Asian countries before expanding to international destinations, Cummins said.

“The company launched SilkAir, a regional service based on the international brand that dominated the regional market. We need new innovation and new investment in the Caribbean to expand our capabilities not only intraregional but also globally,” said the Tourism Minister.

Having experienced the blow from the restructuring of LIAT two years ago, she stressed the need for a public-private partnership to fill the gap.

As a result of the loss of LIAT, the region has faced significant challenges in the last two years. “I have always had a philosophical difficulty with the idea of travelling outside of my region in order to travel within my region,” Cummins said.

Other airlines have also come to the table; they are all privately owned, but do they have the capacity to fill the void left by LIAT? Caribbean Airlines is one of our airlines. Can we carve out a niche for ourselves in the aviation industry as a region?”

LIAT was restructured in March 2020, resulting in employees being placed on the breadline and the airline’s services significantly reduced.