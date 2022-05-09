Barbados offers Cuba assistance after deadly hotel explosion

Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados has offered to assist Cuba following the deadly explosion at a hotel in downtown Havana on Friday.

“Barbados stands ready to provide you with any assistance you need as you deal with this matter,” the Barbados PM wrote to Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez.

On its website, the Barbados Government Information Service (BGIS) published the letter.

In the Cuba hotel blast blamed on a gas leak, two dozen people died and over sixty others were injured.

Concerning the unfortunate gas explosion, the Barbados Prime Minister expressed sincere regret, great sadness, and solidarity with the Cuban President.

“I understand how you must feel when events like today’s occur unintentionally and unwelcomely. We often ask – why? Yet, these tragic events also build resilience and determination in us that help to both give strength to move forward beyond them and to take the necessary action to avoid them happening again,” Mottley stated.

“I wish you success in your response actions,” she said.

Since establishing diplomatic relations with Cuba 50 years ago, Barbados has maintained an excellent friendship with Cuba.

According to the Barbados Government Information Service, more than 100 Cuban nurses and doctors are currently working with local authorities to combat COVID-19.