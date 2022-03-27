Barbados officially opens Embassy in United Arab Emirates

Barbados has officially opened its Embassy in the United Arab Emirates. The Embassy was opened under the auspices of Prime Minister Mia Mottley who is in Abu Dhabi.

Mottley delivered the feature address at the ceremony along with a speech from His Excellency Yagoub Yousif AlHosani, Assistant Minister for International Organisations Affairs, United Arab Emirates.

Senator Jerome Walcott, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade and Senior Minister Coordinating Social and Environmental Policy and Barbados’ Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, His Excellency Gabriel Abed was expected to also deliver brief remarks.