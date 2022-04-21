Barbados Parliament extends state of emergency until September

The State of Emergency (SOE) was further extended by Parliament on Tuesday as the island grapples with a new wave of cases related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In accordance with the Emergency Management Act, Health Minister Ian Gooding-Edghill extended the public health emergency until September 22.

Due to the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and emerging variants, he told his colleagues in the House of Assembly that the measure should continue.

“As we continue to relax measures to manage this pandemic, I want to assure the House that this resolution, which will extend the State of Emergency until September 22, is something we need to do because we don’t know what will happen out there.

“We don’t know if there will be another significant strain tomorrow that could compromise Barbados and its population, so we are extending the State of Emergency until September so we can get a better idea of what is happening”, he said.

Assuring interested parties that he would be prepared to discuss the matter, the Health Minister acknowledged calls for the Government to reconsider its mask mandate.