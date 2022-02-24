Barbados PM Mia Mottley issues statement on Ukraine

The events of the last few days and weeks in and around Ukraine have been deeply disturbing both to the people of that sovereign, UN member state and for the international order upon which all states depend for their safety and security.

The Government of Barbados recalls the position of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) of February 14th 2022 in which CARICOM reaffirmed its commitment to respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, non-interference in the internal affairs of another state, the prohibition on the threat or use of force, and peaceful resolution of disputes.

This position is in keeping with the principled stance that Barbados steadfastly maintains in its international engagement, including most recently with respect to the situation in Venezuela, our regional neighbour.

The Government of Barbados is gravely concerned by the actions taken by the authorities of the Russian Federation. On February 21st 2022, Russia recognised as independent two regions of Ukraine, Donetsk and Luhansk. On February 23rd 2022, Russia declared “military operation in the Donbass region”. As the UN Secretary-General has clearly stated, both are clear violations of the principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter.

The actions of the Russian Federation are a violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and of the rule of non-interference in the internal affairs of another state. They are a violation of the prohibition on the threat or use of force, and of the rule that disputes between states should be resolved peacefully.

The Government of Barbados underscores the importance of the United Nations Charter, particularly Article 2 (4), according to which UN member states agree to refrain from the threat or use of force against another state.

The Government of Barbados therefore calls on the Russian Federation immediately to cease its hostilities and respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

The Government of Barbados reaffirms the essential role of diplomacy and multilateralism in de-escalating this spiralling crisis and calls on all member states of the United Nations to support the United Nations Secretary-General and other legitimate mediators.

The Government of Barbados firmly believes that a peaceful, negotiated, diplomatic approach which results in the restoration of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is the only approach consistent with the values of the United Nations and with international law.

Prime Minister’s Office