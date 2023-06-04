Barbados PM says she sees no problem with Barbados-Ghana air bridge

Barbados looking to establish air bridge with Ghana

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley said she does not foresee any difficulty getting 600 to 800 individuals to travel between her island and Ghana each month.

“I know that we have been able to arouse the interest of Barbadians in wanting to learn more about Africa,” Mottley stated as she met with Ghana’s Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Ibrahim Awal, and his entourage.

According to a government statement, the two countries have made a clear commitment to work together to make the much-touted air bridge a reality.

According to the statement, Awal has vowed to examine how he can expedite negotiations with his Barbadian counterpart, Minister of Tourism and International Transport Ian Gooding-Edghill.

During the discussions, Prime Minister Mottley conveyed her heartfelt gratitude for the distribution of pharmaceuticals on the African Medical Supplies Platform to help CARICOM countries obtain low-cost medications, equipment, and vaccines during the COVID-19 epidemic.

“And that is the benefit of what we bring together, and there are so many functional opportunities that require only us sitting down together.”

According to the statement, conversations were also place about establishing an Afreximbank headquarters in Barbados, as well as other global concerns such as the impending COP 28 summit in Dubai.

In 1994, Barbados and Ghana established diplomatic relations.

Source : CMC