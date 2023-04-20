Barbados will have advanced use of Hurricane Hunter plane

Barbados may soon be able to receive earlier and more accurate storm warnings.

Prime Minister Mia Mottley said one month before the start of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season that the island will have advanced usage of the Hurricane Hunter plane, which collects data to gauge the system’s strength and anticipate landfall possibilities.

“We have been agitating for some time that we need to be able to have the Hurricane Hunter positioning at an earlier point.” We are at 59 degrees, and I am told that NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) has already decided to pre-position it, which will help us by an additional day to two of early warning depending on the rate of movement of the storm. Five days is said to be the ideal. If what you’ve done has gotten us to three to four days, we’re almost there,” she added.

Mottley thanked the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Caribbean Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology for their assistance in the matter during the opening of the workshop on Climate Services to Support Adaptation and Resilience in the Caribbean at the Accra Beach Hotel.

She recalled several occasions when successive governments were heavily chastised by the public for closing down the island due to predicted bad weather without the event occurring, and she stated that if the planes could collect information closer to the islands, a higher level of accuracy could be achieved.

“One of the benefits of reliable Early Warning Systems is that they reduce that type of risk and expenditure, but they also ensure that when meteorologists speak, people listen and act,” she added.

The prime minister emphasized the necessity of the public being aware of the status of the island’s climate change concerns on a monthly basis.

“Whether it’s Saharan dust intrusion, Sargassum bleaching, coastal flooding or coral reef bleaching, or the excessive heat between July and October, every month poses a climate risk for the Caribbean.”