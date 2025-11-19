More diversity needed in SVG’s political candidates

It’s another election season in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) and we continue to see certain patterns in relation to the selection of candidates representing various constituencies for their respective political parties.

Both the ruling Unity Labour Party (ULP) and the opposition New Democratic Party (NDP), the two most popular political parties, have put forward candidates to run in the 2025 general elections in SVG.

In terms of the selection of candidates for the various constituencies, they continue to be largely dominated by men. From a whopping 15 constituencies that are up for grabs, we appear to only have three women contesting for the ULP and two women contesting for the NDP. Additionally, both parties are led by men and appear to have only been led by men for decades. Though women contribute much to Vincentian society and represent a large portion of the population, we continue to see them largely underrepresented as candidates in general elections.

Apart from both parties being led by men, it must also be noted that both of these men are also lawyers. The ULP is led by a lawyer and the NDP is also being led by a lawyer. We also have quite a number of other candidates in the ULP and the NDP who are lawyers. The ULP appears to lead in this regard, with a disproportionately high number of candidates being lawyers or coming from a professional legal background.

Luckily, some of the other candidates on both sides of the political spectrum appear to have a bit more diversity in terms of their professional backgrounds or occupations. We may need fewer lawyers and more health professionals, engineers, economists, accountants, builders, businesspersons, environmental specialists, IT specialists, etc., being candidates to help develop SVG in various areas of expertise.

Out of the two leading political parties in SVG, both appear to be led by men of a particular age. One is in their 60s and the other is almost 80 years old. Both parties, it appears, are making attempts to bring newer and younger voices into their ranks. However, in terms of election candidates, the ULP appears to have a more youthful slate of candidates this election season. We need more young people and fresher ideas at the table of national development. Also, some older folks may need to figure out when to step down and let someone else who is younger lead.

Additionally, though SVG is composed predominantly of black persons or persons of afro-descendant heritage, we are in fact a racially and ethnically diverse society with people coming from all walks of life. We are not homogeneous. We have people of different races, ethnicities, and skin colours who are citizens and contributing to the development of the country. However, when we look at the slate of candidates contesting for general elections this year, we see another pattern: the candidates are predominantly black or of afro-descendant heritage. How many persons who identify as white, Indian, indigenous, Asian, etc., are contesting the 2025 general elections in SVG? Very few and in some racial or ethnic groups, none. Why are some racial and/or ethnic groups in SVG not participating or are underrepresented as election candidates, or even in general, politics in SVG?

Moreover, though SVG is also composed of persons who predominantly identify with the Christian religion, we do have persons who identify with other religions and beliefs who are Vincentians. Based on what I have observed, the rhetoric coming from the two major political parties appears to be mostly based on a Christian worldview or perspective. Are any of the candidates Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, etc.? Again, why may persons from other religious backgrounds living in SVG not be participating or are underrepresented as election candidates, or even in general, politics in SVG?

Furthermore, on LGBTQ+ representation, no candidates for the upcoming general elections, at least no one publicly, identify as being gay, lesbian, bisexual, or even transgender. Even more concerning is the fact that LGBTQ+ persons continue to be used as scapegoats or as the boogie man to influence elections in some way, shape, or form. I urge all political candidates not to engage in such discriminatory behaviour.

Also, how many candidates have a disability? Are all our candidates contesting for the general elections able-bodied persons? Is a blind person, a deaf person, a person with a physical disability, etc., running as a candidate for the 2025 general elections?

This is not an exhaustive discussion surrounding diversity and more issues could be raised but it is evident that when we take a closer look at the composition of candidates for the ULP and the NDP for the upcoming 2025 general elections, in many ways, there is a lack of diversity. I know that efforts have been made, for example, to get more women to participate in politics in SVG, but still, the disaggregated breakdown of political candidates in SVG by sex alone leaves much to be desired.

A more diverse slate of candidates in and of itself does not ensure competence, better, or even more effective leadership or governance. It may not even ensure that the needs of various groups are properly met. However, it does show that various groups of people from different walks of life who live and contribute to the development of SVG are being represented at the table in positions of political power in the political process and hopefully are helping to shape the development of the country.

When more diverse and even marginalized groups of people are in positions of political power, there is a greater likelihood that different perspectives and ideas, apart from those held by the status quo, would be taken into consideration or at least acknowledged.

The work of national development isn’t just about the interests of a few groups or individuals: it’s about all of society.

Moving forward, I strongly encourage more diversity in the selection of candidates who are contesting for elections in SVG.

​​Author: Jeshua Bardoo is a Vincentian Lawyer, Human Rights Activist, Writer, and NGO leader. He is the Founder and President of Equal Rights, Access and Opportunities SVG Inc. (ERAO SVG). He has an LLM in International Human Rights Law. In the past, he was the recipient of a National Exhibition Scholarship and also a UK Chevening Scholarship. He is a McCain Global Leader Alumni and this year he was selected by the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs to participate in their prestigious Future Leaders Invitation Programme (PIPA). He can be contacted via email at [email protected].