Barrouallie woman charged with manslaughter in Denroy Black Death

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has advanced its investigation into the death of Mr. Denroy Black, a 31-year-old Labourer of Glen, which occurred in Glen on October 7, 2025.

As a result of inquiries, police arrested and charged Ms. Britney Audain, a 24-year-old waitress of Barrouallie, with the offence of manslaughter.

The charge stems from an altercation during which Mr. Black sustained a stab wound to the neck. He later succumbed to his injury while being transported for medical attention.

Ms. Audain appeared before the Serious Offences Court on October 9, 2025, where she was granted bail in the sum of $30,000.00 ECC with one surety.

As part of her bail conditions, she is required to report to the Barrouallie Police Station every Wednesday between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m., surrender all travel documents, and refrain from leaving the state.

The matter was adjourned to November 10, 2025.

The RSVGPF continues its investigation into the circumstances surrounding this matter and encourages anyone with relevant information to contact Police Control at (784) 457-1211, the Calliaqua Police Station at (784) 458-4200, or the Public Relations Office at (784) 485-6891.