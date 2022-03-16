BA,Virgin airlines drops mask on select flights, Heathrow officially removing mask

Will masks on planes and airports become a thing of the past? That reality is among us, at least in some cases.

It came as a big reveal on Monday when two major British airlines, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic Airways, announced that they would be dropping their mask mandate for passengers on flights where the arrival destination doesn’t require them. The decision is set to go into effect on Wednesday, March 16th.

And on the same day, London Heathrow International will also drop its mask mandate that currently applies throughout the airport.

London Heathrow Officially Removing Mask Requirement This Week

Even though having a major transport hub remove its mask requirement is a considerable shift from the previous two years of pandemic travel, officials at Heathrow reminded travellers to remain vigilant.

They emphasized that while mask-wearing will no longer be required, the use of them is still strongly recommended.

“Effective from Wednesday 16 March, we’ll remove the requirement for wearing face coverings at the airport. We still strongly encourage both colleagues and passengers to wear them, particularly when they come into close contact with others, but this will no longer be mandatory,” as stated on the London Heathrow official Twitter page on Monday.

“Passengers may still be required to wear a face-covering onboard their flight and should check the airlines’ requirements before travelling.”