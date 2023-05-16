SVG Beauty Shows Committee to hold its first “The Queen Makers” workshop for Chaperones

The Beauty Shows Committee (BSC) of the Carnival Development Corporation will host its first workshop for chaperones, dubbed “The Queen Makers Workshop,” on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at CDC’s Board Room, Victoria Park. The workshop will help to build the exposure and skillset of chaperones and prospective chaperones in pageantry in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and beyond.

Chairperson of the BSC, Aviar Charles, stated that “the committee is dedicated to the development and growth of pageantry in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), and as such, areas for strengthening were identified. Critical to the excellent production and staging of the Miss SVG pageant, the aim is to ensure that all contestants are exposed to an established standard of training to avoid disparities in performance as far as possible, and it is also necessary to increase the pool of trained chaperones for future Miss SVG pageants, community pageants, and school pageants.”

The agenda items for Saturday’s training include public speaking and interview training, deportment training, talent and wardrobe selection, budgeting, and essentials for show night. The facilitators for the workshop are Dr. Tamira Browne, Ms. Ozelle Martin, Ms. Shellisa Nanton, Mrs. Insa Prince-Duncan, and Ms. Aviar Charles.

The workshop is a gesture of goodwill for the development of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and is free of charge to all the registered participants. The workshop will cater to thirty (30) participants and will be an annual initiative.

