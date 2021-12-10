Belize government postpones public sector vaccine mandate

BBN – The Ministers of the Public Service and Health and the Public Service Union (PSU) have agreed to postpone a planned vaccination mandate for public officers due to start on December 15.

This however is only until it is deemed “fit and unavoidable.”

The Union and Government representatives jointly stated that they will work together to collect statistics on the percentage of vaccinated officers, the COVID-19 infection rate in the Service, mortality rate and sickness benefits thus far associated with the pandemic.

It was taken as common ground that based on science, vaccination against COVID-19 protects against the more serious effects of the disease and that a growing body of evidence shows that vaccines are safe and effective.

The parties will jointly promote effective enforcement of safety protocol and work toward a gradual introduction of a vaccine mandate.