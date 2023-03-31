Belize imposes tighter travel regulations for Haitians and Jamaicans

As a result of today’s adoption of new immigration policies, Haitians are no longer permitted to enter Belize without a visa, and Jamaicans are required to produce confirmation of lodging payment before entering the nation.

The decision was revealed by the Belizean government following a cabinet meeting earlier this week in which it was noted that nationals from both Caribbean Community island states are exploiting Belize as a transit point in their attempts to unlawfully enter the United States.

Cabinet determined that Belize will invoke Article 226 (a) of the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas, allowing the Minister of Immigration to immediately impose a visa requirement for Haitians wishing to visit Belize and to require Jamaican nationals to provide evidence of fully paid, non-refundable hotel reservations prior to boarding.”

Both Jamaica and Haiti are parties to the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) agreement, which permits citizens of member states to freely travel between states for commercial, cultural, and tourism-related purposes.

The creation of a ministerial task team to combat “rampant smuggling” in Belize.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, and Immigration will preside over the task team, which will also comprise the Ministers of Home Affairs and New Development Industries and Tourism and Diaspora Relations.