Belize to impose visa requirement for Venezuela, Ecuador and DR

The Cabinet of Belize has given its approval for the Ministry of Immigration to impose visa requirements for nationals of Venezuela, Ecuador and the Dominican Republic.

This follows an update to the Cabinet on the increasing numbers of migrants arriving in Belize through the Phillip Goldson International Airport from Panama via COPA Airline flights and using Belize as a transit point to move northbound.

In addition, the Minister responsible for Immigration informed the Cabinet of the application for refugee status by the eight Venezuelans who were handed over to the UNHCR and later escaped while in the care of that organisation.

According to Belize’s current Immigration information, a visa is NOT required for Venezuelan, Ecuadorian and Dominican passport holders visiting Belize for a short-term stay of 30 days.