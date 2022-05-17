Belize: Villagers become ill after suspect contaminates water

In Belize, several members of a rural community were hospitalized after their drinking water was contaminated. One person has since been arrested.

A possible and deliberate contamination of San Vicente village’s rural water system was reported to the Ministry of Rural Transformation, Community Development, Labour, and Local Government by community leaders.

The Southern Regional Coordinator and the Rural Community Development Officer flushed both reservoirs and distribution lines quickly with the help of the Public Health Inspector based in Punta Gorda Town.

Community leaders reported the incident to the police, who responded immediately and arrested one person suspected of committing this heinous act.

The Punta Gorda Hospital is monitoring several community members who have been exhibiting possible symptoms related to this outbreak.

Ministry personnel will return to the village today to monitor and assess the situation.

Until the Ministry of Health & Wellness certifies that the water system is fit for reuse, the Ministry of Rural Transformation is providing clean and safe water to the residents of San Vicente.

The ministry strongly condemns the deliberate contamination of the drinking water of community residents, which puts their lives in danger.