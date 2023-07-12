Benarva Browne sworn in as St Vincent Government Senator/Minister 

In St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Benarva Browne has been sworn in as a government senator and minister at government house in Kingstown.

Browne will take over for previous Minister Julian Francis, who stepped down on Tuesday. Francis held the portfolios of Urban Development, Energy, Airports, Seaports, Grenadine Affairs, and Local Government. He has served since 2001.

The 33-year-old professional who is a specialist in the field of Urban Planning, will take the oath of allegiance in Parliament on Thursday.

Browne is the daughter of former Town Planner Bentley Browne and hails from South Leeward.

Gonsalves on Wednesday morning said that other persons, other young women, will be entering governmental work.

Former minister Francis will be formally appointed as a Special Advisor to the government as of today.