Bequia Airport, A forgotten structure on a forgotten Island

Has the Bequia Airport been forgotten?

After years of neglect, the J.F. Mitchell Airport, located in Paget Farm, Bequia, was sadly in a state of almost disrepair.

Thankfully, after years of complaints by the island hoteliers about the condition of the airport, especially the terminal building, their cries were finally heard, and in March of 2021, the government began rehabilitation work on the terminal building, which involved a new roof, ceilings, etc.

It’s been 3 years and counting, and although the new roof is complete, albeit with a few leaks here and there, we are thankful. However, there are still some finishing up works that need to be done promptly.

These include the departure section, which is still closed because of incomplete plumbing. The control tower is in a mess and has become a home for the birds and a safety hazard for the folks that work in there. Also, the apron, after years of no maintenance, is looking similar to the Rabbacca dry river with all the loose sand and pebbles, which also pose a danger for the aircraft’s engines. Not even the entrance doors to the check-in area are working.

For a country, and more so Bequia, that strives and depends on tourism, and this little airport located on the south side of the island plays an integral part in the island’s tourism, I believe the government can do better than this for the people and the island as a whole. How much more can we take?

I am pleading once again with the government and relative authorities to please give the airport some attention and complete the work, which is way overdue.