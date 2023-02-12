Bequia ensuring it is “food secure”

Even as farmers on the mainland of St. Vincent ramp up food production, the Grenadine island of Bequia is also doing its part to ensure it is “food secure.”

The Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar, along with extension officers from the Ministry of Agriculture, visited the island to look at the ongoing crop production.

In his first stop in Port Elizabeth, Caesar met farmer Denis Sutherland, and said he was pleased with the quality of the lettuce and other crops being produced.

“We are going to work with him over the coming weeks to ensure he can expand his production capacity.” “Sometimes people think this cannot be grown here (referring to the soil in Bequia); however, you (Dennis) have proven otherwise,” Caesar stated.

