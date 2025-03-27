Bequia Gets Major Sports Boost From Belfast Consul General

Christopher Stange Donates Vital Sports Equipment to Bequia Amidst Clive Tannis Pavilion Revitalization

The Bequia Sports Management Committee (BSMC) has received a significant boost to its sporting programs, thanks to a generous donation of sports equipment from Dr. Christopher Stange, Honorary Consul General for St. Vincent and the Grenadines in Belfast, Ireland.

Valued at approximately XCD $35,000 (£ 10,200), the donation comprises 312 pieces of equipment for various sports, handed over to the BSMC in a ceremony at the Conference Room of the Deputy Director of Grenadines Affairs on March 25, 2025. This initiative underscores the successful collaboration between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Sports, the National Sports Council, and the Deputy Director of Grenadines Affairs.

This contribution builds upon Dr Stange’s 2022 donation of a £12,000 (approximately XCD $45,000) tractor lawnmower, which aided the BSMC in maintaining Bequia’s sporting grounds.

The donation highlights St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ commitment to strengthening international partnerships and fostering cultural and sporting exchange between Bequia/SVG and Belfast. It arrives at a crucial time, as the government, in partnership with Action Bequia, undertakes the repair, restoration, and enhancement of the Clive Tannis Pavilion, playing field, and hard court.

“This timely donation will significantly enhance our efforts to upgrade sporting facilities and programs across St. Vincent and the Grenadines, including Bequia,” stated Mr. Kasi Simmons, Chairman of the BSMC. “The new equipment will provide our athletes with enhanced training and development opportunities.”

Mr. Carlos Williams, Deputy Director of Grenadines Affairs, emphasized the donation’s role in strengthening international ties and supporting local initiatives. “Dr. Stange’s generosity exemplifies our nation’s commitment to building meaningful international relationships. This investment directly benefits Bequia’s youth, enabling us to offer high-quality sporting opportunities and nurture local talent,” said Mr. Williams. “It demonstrates the positive impact of international partnerships on our communities.”

The Ministry of Sports and the National Sports Council echoed these sentiments, highlighting the donation’s alignment with national sports development goals and its positive impact on the Bequia community.

This strategic partnership and significant donation will play a crucial role in empowering Bequia’s athletes and fostering a vibrant sporting culture, particularly as the Clive Tannis Pavilion and its surrounding facilities undergo transformative improvements. The donation will provide enhanced training and development opportunities, contributing to the overall growth and development of the Bequia community.