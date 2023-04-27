Bequia: Son surprises deaf father with a visit after 8 years apart +video

Son Surprises Dad Who Is Deaf After Eight Years Apart In Different Countries

A son shared an emotional reunion with his father who is deaf when he returned to the Caribbean to surprise him after eight years apart.

Due to his condition, Andy Kydd, 59, finds traveling from his home on the island of Bequia in the Grenadines difficult, and so, hadn’t seen his son, Bennie Williams, 22, for nearly a decade.

Bennie lives in Kelowna, B.C., Canada, and the last time he saw Andy, Bennie was just 14 – and so, he and his girlfriend, Rachel Abrahams, 25, decided to pay his father a surprise visit.

On March 7, having made it to the island, Bennie made his way through the resort his father works at.

He then crept up before his dad, who, after recognizing his son – who was a teenager the last time the pair were together – headed in for an emotional hug.