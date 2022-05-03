Bermuda: Apartment block explosion kills 1, injures 4

Police said Monday night that a gas leak caused an explosion that killed one man and injured four others inside an apartment building in Southampton, Bermuda.

The identity of the victim, a well-known businessman and prominent church member, is still unknown.

A portion of the building was destroyed by the blast.

Others reported narrow escapes from the explosion, which was felt miles away.

Although it was early in the investigation, Detective Chief Inspector Arthur Glasford said it appeared the explosion was caused by a gas leak.

A total of five people were hospitalized.

According to reports, most of the residents of the block were elderly.