Trending
Tuesday, May 3

Bermuda: Apartment block explosion kills 1, injures 4

SOURCE CMC NEWS
Editorial Staff
Five people injured in apartment block explosion, Bermuda: Man dies, four hurt in apartment block explosion, Explosion In Southampton, Five People Injured
Photo - Royal Gazette

Police said Monday night that a gas leak caused an explosion that killed one man and injured four others inside an apartment building in Southampton, Bermuda.

The identity of the victim, a well-known businessman and prominent church member, is still unknown.

A portion of the building was destroyed by the blast.

Others reported narrow escapes from the explosion, which was felt miles away.

Although it was early in the investigation, Detective Chief Inspector Arthur Glasford said it appeared the explosion was caused by a gas leak.

A total of five people were hospitalized.

According to reports, most of the residents of the block were elderly.

Share.

St Vincent Times is a daily publication and a leading [SVG] St Vincent and the Grenadines news source.

Related Posts

Add A Comment

Leave A Reply : St Vincent Times firmly discourages any statements that are libelous or incites others to violate our Terms of Use.