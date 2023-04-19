Bermuda appoints Na’imah Astwood as Deputy Commissioner of Police

Governor Rena Lalgie has appointed Na’imah Astwood as the new Deputy Commissioner of Bermuda’s Police Service.

In a statement today, Lalgie said: “There is no doubt that Mrs Astwood is the best candidate to serve as the Deputy Commissioner of Police. She has the experience and leadership qualities to address the challenges ahead.”

The governor’s office said Astwood was selected after a recruitment process that sought applications from local and international candidates.

She is expected to take over the post from 1 May 2023.

Astwood said she is grateful for the opportunity to serve in her new role.

“Having begun my career with the BPS as a Police Cadet at the age of 17, I am excited and look forward to leading the men and women of our organisation as we continue to serve our community, making Bermuda Safer,” she commented.

