Bermuda: Chavelle Dillon-Burgess murder investigation enters third year

The Bermuda Police Service says the investigation into the murder of Chavelle Dillon-Burgess, has now entered its third year.

Chavelle was reported missing by her mother on Thursday, April 30, 2020, about two weeks before she would have celebrated her 27th birthday. She was reportedly last seen alive on Saturday, April 11, 2020.

While a suspect has been arrested and charged in court in relation to this matter, investigators remain keen on speaking with anyone who may have any knowledge of Chavelle’s whereabouts between the 11 and 30 of April 2020.

The police service says it does not matter how insignificant you may believe that information to be.

Detective Inspector Jason Smith, who is leading the investigation, reminded: “Chavelle’s son who is now only three and a half years old, will never know what it means to experience a mother’s love while growing up.

Her own mother, with whom she shared an extremely close relationship, continues to mourn her loss. A loss made even more difficult by the fact that she has no idea what happened to her daughter, whose remains are yet to be recovered.

We continue to put our resources behind this investigation and are once again appealing for anyone with information on what may have happened to Chavelle between the time she was last seen and the date she was reported missing to get in contact with us and help ease the sorrow of her loved ones.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

