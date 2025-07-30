Biabou man charged after hammer attack, bottle assault, piglet theft

Biabou Labourer Charged with Multiple Offences

On July 28, 2025, police arrested and charged James Harry, a 37-year-old Labourer of Biabou, with the offences of Attempted Robbery, Wounding and Theft.

According to investigations, on July 26, 2025, the accused, with the intent to commit the offence of Robbery, placed a hammer to the left side of the neck of a 63-year-old Labourer of Biabou while searching his pants.

He was further charged with unlawfully and maliciously wounding the same complainant by hitting him in his face with a bottle and stone.

Additionally, James Harry was charged with the theft of one (1) white and black piglet valued at $150.00 ECC- the property of a 41-year-old Customs Officer of Biabou. This offence was committed between July 25, 2025, and July 26, 2025, in Biabou.

Harry is expected to appear before the Serious Offences Court to answer all charges.