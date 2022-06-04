Biden says he can’t reduce food or gas prices in the near term

President Joe Biden said Wednesday there is little he can do to lower the cost of gasoline or food in the immediate term, an acknowledgement that prices for those goods will remain high as he works to bring down other costs incurred by families.

“There’s a lot going on right now but the idea we’re going to be able to click a switch, bring down the cost of gasoline, is not likely in the near term. Nor is it with regard to food,” Biden said at the White House, where he was holding an event on the infant formula shortage.

Biden and his team are seeking to place heavy emphasis on the economy in the coming weeks as the President looks to demonstrate his commitment to reining in inflation, even as he says there’s not much he can do. The President has tasked his aides with improving the administration’s messaging as he watches his approval ratings sink.

His plan has centered on allowing the Federal Reserve the necessary independence to combat inflation through monetary policy.

But Biden conceded there was little he could do alone to bring down the highest-profile cost spikes. “We can’t take immediate action that I’m aware of yet to figure out how we’re bringing down the prices of gasoline back to $3 a gallon. And we can’t do that immediately with regard to food prices either,” he said.

He pointed to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the ensuing effect on energy and grain, as the culprit.