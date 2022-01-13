Black History Month Speech Competition – The Great Orators

The Black History Month Secondary School Speech Competition is sponsored by the U.S. Department of State and U.S. Embassy Bridgetown (the “Contest Sponsors”).

Description of Contest Objectives

The United States Embassy to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean, and the OECS is pleased to announce its Black History Month Secondary School Speech Competition which is open to all secondary school students in the Eastern Caribbean.

Each February, Black History Month celebrates the contributions made by persons of African descent and celebrates the defining moments in their history that have shaped society. Young people represent the future decision makers, innovators, and leaders of a country. They are vital voices, which in the face of challenges, employ unique approaches to solve problems and can mobilize entire communities to be active agents for positive change.

In recognition of Black History Month 2022, U.S. Embassy Bridgetown invites interested secondary school students (ages 13 to 16 years) in Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines to deliver a speech, not exceeding four (4) minutes, to respond to one of the two prompts listed below. Participants will have the opportunity to win a grand prize package valued at $2,000 USD for themselves, their supervising teacher, and their school.

How to Enter

Secondary school students should complete the Google Form and upload a video of their recorded speech to [email protected] via WeTransfer, no later than 11:59 p.m. AST Friday, February 18, 2022.

Students must select one (1) prompt provided and prepare a speech up to four (4) minutes arguing their position. Speeches must not exceed four (4) minutes. The judging panel will assess the contestants and complete their rankings based on the general criteria listed on pages 3 and 4 of this document. The judges’ decision is final.

Participation in the contest is deemed as acceptance of these Official Contest Rules.

The contest commences on January 17, 2022 with an announcement on Embassy Bridgetown’s Facebook page and ends on February 18, 2022. The winners will be announced on the Embassy’s Facebook page the week of February 28, 2022, and the prizes presented to the top three students.

Content Requirements

Speeches must not contain obscenity, explicit sexual material, profanity, calls or incitement to violence, commercial solicitation or commercial promotion. Speeches must conform to local law and must not contain content that could be considered abusive, inflammatory, denigrating, or disrespectful to any of the Contest Sponsors, or to any groups, individuals or institutions. Speeches must adhere both in appearance and in fact to the norms of civil discourse. In other words, the content of all speeches must be suitable for a global, public audience. Speeches must be original content created by the contestant and must not contain any elements that are protected by someone else’s copyright or otherwise subject to third party intellectual property or proprietary rights, including privacy and publicity rights (except as expressly permitted below in (d)). Contest Sponsors recognize no allowance for “fair use” of copyrighted material, nor do Contest Sponsors recognize allowance for use of licensed materials created or owned by a third party. Contest Sponsors reserve the right to disqualify, at their sole and absolute discretion, any speech that does not adhere to these criteria and to the intent and substance of these Official Contest Rules. In the event of any question or difference of views regarding compliance with, interpretation, or application of these content requirements or other provisions of these Official Contest Rules, Contest Sponsors reserve the exclusive right to resolve such questions or differences of views in their sole discretion.

Technical Format Requirements

Video submissions must be in .mov or .mp4 format, 2GB or smaller, and the resolution at least 720p.



Selection of a Winner