Black Sands Swim Squad Makes Waves with Impressive Medal Haul

The Barbados Invitational Swim Meet was held on 23rd to 26th May and ten swimmers from SVG’s Black Sands Swim Squad (BSSS) took part in the event.

Swimmer Alexander Joachim and Kennice Greene lead the way, both winning a flurry of medals in their individual races.

Joachim won a total of 3 gold and 5 silver medals and finished the event coming second overall in the boys 15 years and over category.

Greene won 1 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze medals and also finished second overall in the girls 15 years and over category.

Other BSSS medal winners were:

* Kione Deshong – Black Sands – 1 gold and 1 silver medal

* William Bryer – Black Sands – 1 Gold medal

* Kenale Alleyne – Black Sands – 1 silver medal

* Eltonique Leonard – Black Sands – 2 bronze medals

Special congratulations to Alexander Joachim who set two new SVG swim

records in the 50 meter Backstroke and the 200 meter Freestyle (national open).

Competing for the very first time in a 50 meter pool were sisters Karina, Nua, Ebi and Zizi Griffith. Although they were unable to make it to the medal podium, all four sisters swam personal best times in their events.