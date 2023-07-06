Blinken says the region can count on United States to be at its side

Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the US will support the Caribbean “as a neighbor, as a partner, as a friend”.

Blinken pledged:

The appointment of a special prosecutor, Michael Ben’Ary, as the United States’ first coordinator for Caribbean Firearms Prosecutions; $5.5 million for food insecurity; a commitment to Haiti; a commitment to climate change; and a commitment to examine international bank de-risking in the Caribbean.

Blinken told Caricom leaders during the 45th general conference, which also celebrated Caricom’s 50th anniversary, that Congress’s Joint Action Committee and regional diplomatic missions have heard regional concerns.

“And I think what we’ve heard underscored that to solve some of our people’s biggest challenges, we simply have to work together—and work together more effectively in genuine partnership. Our Congress agrees. That’s why this incredible delegation of Congress, led by our leader, Hakeem Jeffries, is here at the same time to show America’s support for expanding our longstanding links across the region. “That includes strengthening our regional and international cooperation,” he said.

“And the reason that I’m here and the reason that my colleagues are here today on this very powerful occasion is to tell you, to share with you that you can count on America being by your side–as a neighbor, as a partner, as a friend… and together as we work to genuinely build unity and forge the future of our community, this community that we share.”

Climate issues

Blinken admitted that most affected populations have contributed the least to climate change. “We recognize that as the world’s second-biggest emitter, and the number one historically—currently the second biggest emitter—we have a unique responsibility, the United States, to address this problem,” he said.

He said the US was relentlessly avoiding a global disaster and that President Joe Biden’s first act was to rejoin the Paris Agreement.

The Inflation Reduction Act is providing unprecedented resources to accomplish our national pledges. “As I think you all know, this is by far the largest commitment to tackling the climate crisis by any country anywhere,” he remarked.

“We need other major economies outside of the G7 to do the same. Your participation and leadership in pressuring the biggest emitters to make the necessary commitments—and then holding us to those commitments—is essential. “And we really deeply value your work on that score,” he continued.

He said the US wanted to strengthen climate resilience and accelerate sustainable energy transition in the region.

Moreover, the US was improving catastrophe preparedness.

This would entail upgrading early warning systems, creating risk maps that predict storm zones, and helping governments develop new capabilities to react to new challenges.

Source : Trinidad Guardian