Blue Marlins Swim Club takes 19 Medals at BASA Swim meet

Blue Marlins Shines at BASA!

A total of twelve (12) swimmers represented the Blue Marlins Swim Club at the Barbados Aquatic Swimming Association (BASA) Invitational Swim Championship held in Barbados from the 23rd to the 26th May 2024. Twenty-three (23) swim clubs participated in the competition which featured regional as well as international swimmers.

Overall the Blue Marlins Swim Club secured a total of nineteen (19) medals: one gold, eight silver and ten bronze. There were quite a number of outstanding performances from several of the swimmers. Hazen Da Briel swimming in the 13-14 category won a total of seven medals, four silver and three bronze.

He also broke two national records in the process; in the 800 and the 400 meter freestyle races. Tayeah St. Hiliare swimming in the girl’s division of that category collected a bronze medal.

The boys and girls 11-12 categories recorded a number of notable performances as well. Jadon Hamilton secured a total of eight medals; three silver and five bronze. Belle Adams won one bronze medal and Caghry Williams obtained two medals, one gold and one silver.

Other swimmers who represented the club at the meet were Jod Baker, Malique Mayers, Rolene Sam, Zaryah Samuel, Zane Da Briel, Saige Jobe and Raya Adams a number of whom were able to make personal best times. The team was accompanied to the competition by Coach Alyssa Davis.