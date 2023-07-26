BMCLA partners with medicinal cannabis tracking, reporting company

Barbados Medicinal Cannabis Licensing Authority (BMCLA) and GrowerIQ Partner to Establish Cutting-Edge Cannabis Industry in Barbados

The Barbados Medicinal Cannabis Licensing Authority (BMCLA), the island’s regulatory body for the medicinal cannabis industry, and GrowerIQ, a leading cannabis technology company, are proud to announce a partnership to develop the cannabis industry in Barbados. The BMCLA selected GrowerIQ through a highly competitive global Request for Proposal (RFP) process to manage tracking and reporting of all cannabis production on the island for the next five (5) years.

With the vision of creating a brand-new medicinal cannabis industry in Barbados, the BMCLA, with GrowerIQ’s support, will establish cutting-edge standards that will not only shape the regulatory landscape on the island but also serve as a benchmark for the entire region. This milestone partnership represents a significant opportunity for those participating in the industry to benefit from the emerging medicinal cannabis sector.

GrowerIQ’s advanced yet intuitive cannabis management system will play a pivotal role in realizing the ambitions of the BMCLA. This innovative technology streamlines and automates cannabis management processes, ensuring simplified tracking, operational control, improved plant health, and consistent quality. By harnessing the power of data analytics, GrowerIQ empowers cannabis producers to make data-driven decisions, leading to improved efficiency and productivity.

Chief Executive Officer (Ag) of the BMCLA, Senator Shanika Roberts-Odle, expressed her enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “GrowerIQ’s expertise and their state-of-the-art technology make them the ideal partner to help us achieve our goals. The software-as-a-service (SaaS) system will enable our licensees to view and track all their information and activities, improve cultivation management or the cannabis-based products, including its origin, testing results, handling, and chain-of-custody. This data tracking will also help our licensees to optimize inventory control and accurately record data including sales. It will also allow the BMCLA access and transparency to ensure regulatory compliance while safeguarding the well-being of patients.”

Andrew Wilson, CEO of GrowerIQ, shared his excitement about working with the BMCLA, stating, “The BMCLA is an incredibly advanced regulatory body with a clear vision for the future of the medicinal cannabis industry in Barbados. We are honored to be chosen as their partner. This collaboration presents an exciting opportunity for GrowerIQ to showcase our technology and contribute to the development of a thriving cannabis ecosystem in Barbados.”