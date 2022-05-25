Boat with 800 Haitians en route to United States winds up in Cuba

During their attempts to reach the United States, a boat carrying Haitian emigrants landed on the north-central coast of Cuba.

More than 800 people, including several minors, arrived at the Caibarien coast, in central Villa Clara province, where they received medical care and were transferred to a lodging facility in nearby Corralillo.

Cubadebate reports that Cuban authorities are in contact with the Haitian government to ensure the return of these people.

By doing so, Havana is in line with the international agreements on migration to which it is a signatory.

In a recent report, the World Bank noted that the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on Latin American and Caribbean economies led to a rise in emigration to the United States.

Images of mistreatment of immigrants by US border officials near Mexico, most of them Haitians, sparked an uproar in that country and region earlier this year.