Body found in Buccament: 4 killed in Three Days

As St Vincent continues its bloody streak of gun violence. Sources have indicated that authorities discovered the body of an unidentified male bearing apparent gunshot wounds in Buccament.

Reports are that the body was discovered on a riverbank situated behind a school in the community.

Sources tells St Vincent Times that several gunshots rang out in the vicinity the previous evening, April 11, which may have been associated with the killing.

Meanwhile police have confirmed to this publication a report carried by IWN about a man who succumbed to his injuries following an altercation in Colonaire on Thursday 9. A teenager is assisting the police in this investigation.

These reports are part of a broader, deadly weekend that has heightened concerns among the populace.

On Friday, April 10, 2026, a brazen daylight shooting in the Stoney Grounds area claimed the lives of two young men. At approximately 4:00 p.m., in the vicinity of the Caribbean Medical Imaging Center and Russell’s Mall, gunmen opened fire, fatally wounding 29-year-old Enrique John and 22-year-old Raheem Guy.

Both victims were labourers from Layou. Reports indicate that one of the men killed in this double homicide was already facing a murder charge.

A third male sustained injuries during the Stoney Grounds attack and was rushed to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital for treatment. The chaotic scene also left several nearby commercial and civilian vehicles damaged by the gunfire.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has launched active investigations into these incidents.



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