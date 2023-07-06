Body found in Layou mountain, possible murder in Fairbain Pasture

The St. Vincent Times understands that a body was found in the Layou Mountains on Thursday morning.

Details surrounding the find remain sketchy; however, law enforcement is treating the find as a possible ‘sudden death’.

The publication was also informed that the body of a man was also removed from the community of Fairbain Pasture on Thursday morning.

The information surrounding the removal of the aforementioned body is also sketchy at this time. Sources, however, indicated to the St. Vincent Times that the body removed was in relation to an early morning shooting.

We are still working to ascertain more information, if it is indeed related to a shooting; this would take the death toll to 27.