Bomb attacks on a Surinamese exchange office in the Netherlands

Surinamese exchange office in the Netherlands targeted by bomb attacks

The Surinamese money exchange office and its branches in numerous locations throughout the Netherlands have been targeted by a series of bomb assaults in recent days, with the most recent attack taking place on Sunday night.

Suri-Change money exchange locations in Amsterdam were targeted last week, and while no one was injured, the premises were completely damaged.

Police cordoned off the building on Sunday night as specialists from the Explosives Safety Team and the Forensic Investigation United completed their investigation.

“The damage is limited to the front door, and no one was injured,” said the police in a statement.

The attacks on the Suri-Change money exchange company began in January, when its store in South Rotterdam was fired at and subsequently set on fire.

The authorities are investigating if the attacks were carried out to scare consumers, and numerous other branches have now been closed until further notice.

Suri-Change money exchange was founded decades ago in the Netherlands by Surinamese businesses to allow Surinamese nationals to send money to family back home.

The Dutch judiciary has long accused the money exchange corporation of money laundering through a network that included the Netherlands, Slovakia, and Suriname.

Investigative services stormed the Rotterdam headquarters at the end of March and arrested five persons, including the 73-year-old owner and his two sons. Several mansions worth Euro25 million (one Euro=US$1.29 cents) were also taken.

The suspects were later released.

Suri-Change Bank in Suriname released a statement distancing itself from the Netherlands-based corporation following the raid in March. It further stated that its CEO, Terence Gonesh, is not a suspect in any judicial probe by Dutch authorities.

Suri-Change Bank expressed apologies for the recent bomb incidents and stated that their services have been affected.

Source : CMC