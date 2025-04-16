Book on SVG Freshwater Ecosystem Published

RIVER FISH BOOK DIVES INTO ST. VINCENT’S FRESHWATER BIODIVERSITY

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Environment Fund (SVGEF) is proud to share the findings of the first-ever inventory of freshwater and brackish water fish and decapod crustaceans (crayfish and crabs) in St. Vincent. Until now, no comprehensive record of these vital species existed.

Over 14 rivers were surveyed by a team led by SVGEF grantee John Renton, supported by the Forestry Department. The results? A rich biodiversity, with 18 fish and 13 decapod species identified, three of which are new records in the literature for St. Vincent

This groundbreaking report includes:

• Species descriptions: habitat, diet, reproduction, and conservation status.

• Insights from traditional fisherfolk: local names, fishing methods, and observations.

• Analysis of threats: pollution, climate change, invasive species, and more.

Our rivers have long been valued for human needs, yet their biodiversity and fisheries have been overlooked in conservation planning. This report is a critical first step toward protecting these vulnerable ecosystems and the livelihoods they sustain.

“My intention in writing this book was to provide, for the first time, a complete list of the freshwater fish and decapod crustaceans for St. Vincent. Before this publication, the lack of a formal description of our freshwater biodiversity made these species “invisible” to policy makers. It is hoped that this book marks an important step towards greater appreciation and preservation of our freshwater biodiversity.” – Mr. John Renton

Physical copies of the book are available on Amazon for purchase. Each copy sold will go towards the conservation of freshwater species at the SVGEF. The link for online viewers to purchase the book is here .