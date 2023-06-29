Due to ATM damage BOSVG extends opening hours at Georgetown branch

We are aware that the ATM at the Georgetown location was maliciously broken last week, causing an instant disruption in operations. The restoration of service at the branch will be delayed for a few weeks due to substantial damage to the unit.

We recognized that this will no doubt inconvenience our customers in the area and restrict localized commercial activities. Accordingly, as an interim measure, we are extending the operating hours at the branch to facilitate customers that would ordinarily use the ATM service. The details of the interim arrangements are as follows:

PERIOD:Commencing June 30, 2023, until such time that the ATM service is fully restored.

HOURS:Monday to Friday – 8:00 a.m to 4:00 p.m

Saturday – 8:30 a.m to 1:30 p.m

TRANSACTIONS: Cash Withdrawals and Deposits

Please note the we can only facilitate customers with BOSVG ATM and debit cards under this arrangement.

The restoration of the service is an immediate priority and we are assessing a number of options that would lead to the re-installation of a fully functioning ATM at the branch in the shortest possible time.

We regret the inconvenience caused by the disruption in the service and thank our customers and the general public for your understanding.

Source : BOSVG