Sunday, July 23

BOSVG offers new Online option for outgoing Wire Transfers

Press Release

Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Ltd. (BOSVG) has been working diligently to improve on the customer experience by frequently enhancing our products.

 As a result, we are now able to offer clients requesting wire transfer payments online, using the Web Portal interface, the option of choosing any of the following:

BEN -Beneficiary bears all cost SHA -Costs will be shared between beneficiary and remitter OUR -Remitter will bear all costs once the OUR option is chosen, requesting that the remitter bears all costs, then the following fees would apply:

Fees related to the other two options remain unchanged.

When this feature becomes available using the BOSVG App, you will be notified.

