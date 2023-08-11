BOSVG To Cease Operations At Bedford Street Branch On September 8

We wish to notify our valued customers and the general public, of the relocation of the banking operations at our Bedford Street Branch, located near the Kingstown Market.

Effective end of day on Friday September 08, 2023, all banking operations at this branch, with the exception of the ATM service, will cease.

Banking operations previously conducted at this branch will be relocated in accordance with the schedule below:

The Loans Department, including the operations of the National Student Loan Company, will be relocated to the Ground Floor of our Halifax Street Branch (former CIBC FCIB Building) by Monday September 04, 2023. The Teller Operations on the ground floor, will be relocated to the Reigate Building by Monday September 11, 2023. Please note that the ATM service at this location will be maintained for the foreseeable future.

We assure you that adequate arrangements have been put in place at our Reigate Branch and Halifax Street Branch, to ensure that we can continue to provide the same high level of efficiency in service.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause in the short term; and thank you for your understanding as we continue to streamline our operations to better serve you.