The collection of bank cards for BRAGSA’s Road Cleaning Programme will run from August 23–30, 2023, facilitated by the Economic Planning Division.

Gang workers who participated in the August Road Cleaning Programme and require bank cards to receive their payments are invited to collect them at the locations outlined below.

The Road Cleaning Programme (also known as the Labour-Intensive Temporary Employment [LITE] program) is a sub-component of the Volcanic Eruption Emergency Project (VEEP), which is financed by the World Bank.

The implementing agency for VEEP is the Economic Planning Division, which operates under the remit of the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning, and Information Technology.