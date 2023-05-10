Bram Streppel is new Island Secretary of Saba

The Executive Council of Saba appointed Bram Streppel as the new permanent Island Secretary.

Saba, the Public Entity, revealed the news today.

Streppel is currently the domain manager for the Dutch municipality of Velsen.

The Governmental Entity Saba emphasized that Streppel’s career has been built on policymaking, and he has held management positions in the social sector, civil affairs, client contact centers, and executive and policy support.

“The Executive Council decided to appoint Bram Streppel because of his focus on improving the organization and his leadership competencies,” according to a statement.

Streppel stated that he is excited to work with the Executive Council.

“I’ve had numerous conversations with Sabans and Saba workers.” I researched documents and traveled to Saba to get to know Saba and her coworkers at the government body. I am amazed by what has been accomplished in Saba and how nicely the balance between everyday care for Sabans and the island has been struck. “I am very motivated to contribute to this in the coming years,” he said.

“With Bram, we have made a deliberate choice for a younger, yet experienced, leader who will strongly focus on improving our organization,” said Commissioner Bruce Zagers.

Streppel, according to Island Governor Jonathan Johnson, is a suitable fit for modernizing operations at the Public Entity.

“Bram perfectly fits our needs for the next phase of development of the public entity,” he explained.

Interim Island Secretary Henk de Jong will relinquish his duties to Streppel on August 1, 2023.