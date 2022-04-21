Brantley is not satisfied with PM Harris’ response to ultimatum

As more pressure is being applied to Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris to take on board the recommendations put forward by his coalition partners, leader of the Concerned Citizens Movement Mark Brantley says he is disappointed by Harris’s response.

To prevent Team Unity from breaking up, the two coalition partners gave Dr Harris until yesterday (Apr. 20) to respond to their request.

Today (Apr. 21), Premier Brantley revealed that the response to the ultimatum was one of futility, as the response was an 18-page document that was received at 1:51 a.m. Thursday with a deadline of Wednesday.

Brantley said, “As I read the 18 pages of the response, there was no indication that the Honourable Prime Minister was willing to compromise or even to consider the various issues that were raised.”

Representatives from both the PAM and CCM addressed the former Party’s Convention last month and heavily criticized Prime Minister Harper for allegedly not sticking to the Charlestown Accord, the agreement signed ahead of the 2015 General Elections.

It outlines the agreements, positions, and compromises that govern the coalition: they agreed, among other things, to share proceeds from the Citizenship By Investment programme equitably, members will not run in constituencies where one party already has a member, and no Leader will serve more than two terms.

The latest move was prompted by allegations of breaches by the Leader of the PLP.

“So no response has been given to any of the issues that we have raised since the 6th of April that we can look at and say that this would form the basis of a meaningful discussion,” Brantley said.