Brazilian state seeks to be included in CARICOM’s food security plan

Dr Irfaan Ali said Brazilian investors from the neighboring state of Roraima are interested in getting involved in CARICOM’s vision to reduce its food import bill by 25% by 2025.

During a joint press conference today with Prime Minister Keith Rowley of Trinidad and Tobago, the Head of State made this announcement.

CARICOM has committed to ensuring that Roraima is represented on the Region’s Agriculture Ministerial Task Force as part of this integration, the President said. Earlier, President Ali led a delegation of CARICOM Heads and other Caribbean Government Officials to the Santa Fe farm in North Rupununi where they held a Caribbean-Roraima Investors Luncheon with Brazilian investors.

“They have offered their technology, and they have offered their investment.”. They have offered a partnership and they have offered their commitment. In exchange, we have committed to recommending to the Heads that Roraima be included in the CARICOM Ministerial Task Force on Agriculture. We have invited them to attend the forum in Trinidad and Tobago in August, and they will be there.”

INTEGRATED INTO CARICOM’S VISION

In an interview with President Ali, Marlon Buss, the Secretary of Agriculture for the State of Roraima, said they are looking to be integrated into CARICOM’s vision.

“They want to be integrated not just from a supply perspective, but also from a productivity perspective. They want to be a part of this vision of CARICOM. They are interested in participating and I think it is a great opportunity for a win-win situation.”

On Saturday, President Ali told the investors that CARICOM knows that it has to take action and has committed to taking action to ensuring food security in the region.

He said that CARICOM is not looking for a win for one country, but for all countries that are willing to participate.