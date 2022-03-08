BREAKING: Venezuela releases American prisoners after talks with US

Venezuela released at least two American prisoners on Tuesday after a high-profile meeting occurred between U.S. and Venezuelan officials in Caracas, a U.S. official and Venezuelan human rights defenders told The New York Times.

The two men who were released are Gustavo Cárdenas, an oil executive, and Jorge Alberto Fernández, a Cuban American tourist, according to the Times.

At least eight other Americans remain in prison in Venezuela. They face differing charges and have been arrested within the past five years in Venezuela.

The high-level meeting between U.S. and Venezuelan officials was the first one in the country in years as the U.S. eyes an oil deal with Caracas while it halts Russian oil exports.

Venezuela has been a supporter of Russia during the Ukraine conflict but has not ruled out selling oil to the U.S.

“Here lies the oil of Venezuela, which is available for whomever wants to produce and buy it, be it an investor from Asia, Europe or the United States,” Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro said last week.

Oil exports from Venezuela were halted under former President Trump’s tenure due to Maduro’s human rights abuses.

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have condemned reports of the meeting saying the U.S. should not stop taking oil imports from one corrupt leader just to get them from another dictator.

The Hill has reached out to the State Department for comment.