Brighton beach is sparkling after clean up from Black Sands Swim Squad

On Sunday 26th March, Black Swim Squad (BSSS) swimmers, coaches and parents took part in a beach cleanup on Brighton beach.

This truly was a community event with a total of 56 large black garbage bags collected of mainly plastic waste which is polluting the shore lines of St. Vincent.

BSSS were immensely proud of their teams’ efforts and for coming together in this initiative. Founder and coach, Kyle Dougan, expressed his delight at this not only being a unique bonding event for the team but also promoting a healthier environment for the community of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

He went onto thank ECGC and CWSA for their support and Knolly B from Calliqua for his fantastic barbequing at the event.

BSSS will be hosting more of these events in the future and would like to extend the invitation to all Vincentians to get involved in the cleaning of our beaches.