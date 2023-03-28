British Airways commences Antigua to Aruba flights

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority has welcomed the start of a new direct flight connecting Antigua and Barbuda to the ABC islands in the Dutch West Indies.

International carrier, British Airways launched the new route service between Antigua and Aruba on Sunday (March 26), as the airline continues to enhance inter-regional connectivity within the Caribbean.

The additional flight will provide ample opportunities for the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority to grow arrivals from the wider Caribbean region.

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority’s Director of Tourism for Latin America and the Caribbean, Charmaine Spencer said, “We are pleased with this new twice-weekly tagged service being offered by British Airways, as it is the first direct connection between Antigua and Aruba and complements the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority’s growth and diversification strategy into new markets.”

“It is also an opportune time to attract new potential visitors for the summer and access new markets to promote our cultural events”, said Spencer.

The new service will see the 2-hour flight take place twice weekly between Antigua and Aruba, on Sundays and Thursdays.

Diane Corrie, British Airways Commercial Manager for the Caribbean said: “As the longest serving carrier connecting the Caribbean to the UK, our links to the region are stronger than ever – and we’re delighted to be offering more inter-regional connectivity with this new flight between Aruba and Antigua. We look forward to welcoming you on board!”