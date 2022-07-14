British Virgin Islands drops COVID entry test requirement

From Friday 15 July, anyone seeking entry into the British Virgin Islands will no longer need to supply a negative coronavirus (COVID-19) test to gain entry to the territory.

The decision to amend the COVID-19 Control and Suppression (Entry of Persons) Regulation was taken at the July 13 meeting of cabinet.

In a statement, Minister of Health and Social Development Marlon Penn said the territory is able to relax its COVID-19 suppression measures due to the reduced impact of COVID-19 and the move from pandemic to endemic.

Penn said: “Currently the statistics are revealing that the virus is having a very minimal impact on those affected and the mortality rates have decreased significantly. That is why we feel at this stage we can re-open the borders and return to pre-COVID normal with regards to travel to the Territory.”

Despite the relaxing of measures, Penn is urging Virgin Islanders to remain vigilant and continue to practice good hand hygiene and wear a mask when in crowds to reduce the risk of exposure.